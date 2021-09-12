New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,200 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBT. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,075,000.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

