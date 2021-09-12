New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,368 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Porch Group worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 1,600.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 77,135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $688,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $532,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

