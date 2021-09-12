New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,435 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of James River Group worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $34.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

