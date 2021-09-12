New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,848 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NYSE:DY opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

