New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Magellan Health worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

