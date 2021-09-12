New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.45.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,876,466 shares of company stock worth $383,267,700 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPST stock opened at $270.46 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $294.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

