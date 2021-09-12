New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,427 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Progress Software worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Progress Software by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Progress Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,982,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

