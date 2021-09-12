News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,087 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of News worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in News by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,225,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,241 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

