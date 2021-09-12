Newscrypto Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002287 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $157.95 million and $7.46 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00130134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00182522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,880.46 or 0.99892458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.90 or 0.07284799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.99 or 0.00953609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

