Newton Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00128575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00180907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,091.62 or 1.00165308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.26 or 0.07304444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.96 or 0.00930667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.