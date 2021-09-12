NEXT Market Cap Hits $797,985.92 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $797,985.92 and approximately $137.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.64 or 0.00400790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000626 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.