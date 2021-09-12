NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $198,177.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00075242 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00130464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00163391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,130,341,947 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,109,838 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

