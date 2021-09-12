NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.93.

NEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.