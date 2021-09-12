NFT (NFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $71,395.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. NFT has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $71,395.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00062514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00155167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00044001 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

