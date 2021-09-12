NFTX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $582,051.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $64.91 million and approximately $582,051.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $138.01 or 0.00307172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00155622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044038 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.