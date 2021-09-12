Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $339,257.00

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.26 million and approximately $339,257.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00152381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00043972 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

