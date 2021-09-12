Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading 26% Higher Over Last Week

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $359,457.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00062371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00166553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars.

