NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,266 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $116,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

