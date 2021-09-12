NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 49,437 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of NIKE worth $238,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $163.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

