Nimiq Trading Down 17.4% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $33.10 million and approximately $960,845.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.90 or 0.07468504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.74 or 0.01413964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00399073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00126851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00553381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00496265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00338905 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,929,897,095 coins and its circulating supply is 8,268,397,095 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.