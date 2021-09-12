Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

ANET opened at $350.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,803.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total transaction of $3,286,042.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,880 shares of company stock worth $78,665,635. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

