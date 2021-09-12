Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.