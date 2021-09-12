Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 847,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,762,000 after buying an additional 78,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 75.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.67.

Atlassian stock opened at $379.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.54. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $164.16 and a 12 month high of $387.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.70, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.