Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.