Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TREX opened at $112.14 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.