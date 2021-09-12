Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 222,012 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,529 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AM. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.05 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.