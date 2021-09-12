Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after buying an additional 93,760 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,995. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

