Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $627.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.04. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.