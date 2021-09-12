Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 85.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,369 shares of company stock worth $2,460,072 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.73 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.51. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

