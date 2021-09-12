Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PDCE opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

