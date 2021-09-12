Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $510.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.17 and its 200-day moving average is $442.23. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,799 shares of company stock worth $37,321,239 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

