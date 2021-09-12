Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 206.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in GameStop by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.21 and a 200 day moving average of $186.63. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.