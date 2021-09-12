Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,524 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after buying an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Tapestry by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

