Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,005 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $552,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $46.68 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

