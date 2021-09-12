Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,250 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE:SJI opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.