Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Stepan by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $114.37 on Friday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average of $125.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

