Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iRobot by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iRobot by 62.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in iRobot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT opened at $83.42 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

