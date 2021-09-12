Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 106.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

NYSE LYV opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

