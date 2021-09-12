Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 51,600 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 706,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 129,154 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 143.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $61.17 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

