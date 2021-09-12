Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,837,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 197.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 895,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,856,000 after purchasing an additional 594,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 288.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 746,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 554,516 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

