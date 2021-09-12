Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,452,000 after acquiring an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 21.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,308,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 232,044 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.