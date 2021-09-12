Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 29.8% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

FE stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

