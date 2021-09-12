NIX Price Tops $0.0188 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NIX has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a market cap of $926,960.43 and approximately $19,843.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STRAKS (STAK) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

