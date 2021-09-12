NOIA Network (NOIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

