Noir (NOR) Trading Up 49.7% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Noir has a total market cap of $168,661.62 and $322.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00134461 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.41 or 0.00635528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019850 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014439 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,519,459 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

