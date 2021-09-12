Non-Fungible Yearn Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82,804.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.65 or 0.00078720 BTC on popular exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $2.88 million and $82,804.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00062574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00159787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,851 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

