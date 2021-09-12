Nord Finance (NORD) Price Hits $3.18 on Major Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $909,450.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00006914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00070332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00130074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00182249 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.22 or 0.07310675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,960.16 or 0.99933953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.63 or 0.00884157 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,551 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

