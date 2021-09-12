Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Raised by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $29,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 42,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.15. 1,231,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,028. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

