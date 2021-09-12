Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

NYSE:NSC opened at $247.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

