Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.15. 1,231,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

